Climber critically injured on Little Bear Peak showing signs of recovery after miracle rescue

By Paige Reynolds

ALAMOSA, Colorado (KRDO) — (KRDO) – A Colorado man is showing promising signs of recovery after nearly losing his life during a rockslide on one of the state’s most dangerous 14ers.

Ben Jamieson, a husband, father of two, and experienced outdoorsman, was climbing Little Bear Peak near Alamosa on July 27 when he was struck by a “microwave-sized” boulder in a narrow section known as the Hourglass. Search and rescue crews say he fell roughly 30 feet and was found unresponsive and severely injured, without a helmet.

