11 people injured and suspect in custody after ‘random’ stabbing attack in Traverse City Walmart, officials say

(CNN) — Eleven people were injured in a “random” stabbing by a suspect with a folding knife-style weapon at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, Saturday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, has been taken into custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference.

“We believe he acted alone at this time. There is no information indicating there were additional suspects,” Shea said. “It appears that these were all random acts.”

The sheriff said three of the victims are undergoing surgery.

It’s unclear how many of the 11 victims were were stabbed. Munson Healthcare, a hospital system in northern Michigan, is treating 11 victims from the incident, according to their Facebook post, which did not provide details on the exact nature of the injuries or the conditions of the victims.

FBI personnel are also responding to the incident to provide assistance, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a post on X.

Walmart corporate spokesperson Kim Hess told CNN that the company was “working with police and right now will defer questions to them.”

Traverse City is located in northern Michigan, around 140 miles north of Grand Rapids.

CNN has reached out to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Munson Healthcare for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

