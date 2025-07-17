Murder of South African stewardess aboard superyacht now docked in Fort Lauderdale rocks yachting world

By Joan Murray

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — In marinas from Fort Lauderdale to yachts around the globe, a moment of silence was held in memory of Paige Bell, a 20-year-old South African stewardess who was murdered earlier this month aboard the superyacht Far From It in the Bahamas.

The yacht is now docked at Safe Harbor Marina in Fort Lauderdale, a major hub for the global superyacht industry.

Industry veteran says murder is unprecedented

“I’ve been in this industry since 1991, and there’s never been a murder,” said Ami Ira, a longtime yacht broker and owner of a yacht management company.

While Ira did not know Bell personally, she knew the captain who brought her to South Florida.

“Our captain brought her here from the Bahamas after her original captain was making a pass at her,” Ira said.

Engineer arrested, no bail granted

Bahamian police have arrested the yacht’s engineer in connection with the murder. Authorities say he attempted to take his own life following the incident. He is currently being held without bail.

The case has made international headlines and sent shockwaves through the elite world of superyachts, where vessels can cost tens of millions of dollars and rent for up to $1 million per week.

Calls for zero tolerance and reform

“The standing orders for a ship should be zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” Ira said. “This girl had complained before, and the engineer was warned.”

Due to the lack of formal oversight in the industry, Ira said a petition is now circulating to make background checks mandatory for all superyacht crew members.

A pledge in Paige’s name

In response to Bell’s death, Ira has launched the voluntary “Paige Bell Pledge,” which would require criminal, credit and drug checks for crew members.

“I feel for her family,” Ira said. “They sent her to have a better life.”

