US wholesale inflation was unchanged last month despite tariff rollout

(CNN) — US wholesale inflation was muted in June, presenting what would seem to be a better-than-expected outcome amid President Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on global trading partners. However, a steep drop-off in travel and other services camouflaged an increase in the cost of goods.

The Producer Price Index, which measures the average change in prices paid to producers, was unchanged from May, and the annual rate of wholesale-level inflation slowed 2.3%, staying lower in part because of base effects (as the year-ago period experienced higher inflation).

Economists had expected that prices would rise 0.2% on a monthly basis and 2.5% annually, according to FactSet.

Wednesday’s report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a tamer pricing environment for producers versus that in May, when PPI rose 0.3% and 2.7% annually.

Core PPI, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, also held flat from May while the annual rate slowed to 2.6% from 3.2%.

The report comes on the heels of a more concerning monthly inflation report, the Consumer Price Index, which showed that prices moved higher in June, lifted in part by more expensive goods in tariff-sensitive industries.

All told, it creates a complicated picture of the US economy as Trump’s trade war unfolds, forcing businesses, consumers and the central bank to scramble to manage the impact.

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US, called Wednesday’s report a “classic head fake.”

The overall index was distorted by a 2.7% plunge in airline passenger services, a likely consequence of international travelers pulling back on their visits to the United States, Brusuelas said.

Although gas prices went up in June, falling services prices — particularly at hotels, airlines and car dealerships — drove the overall index lower. Travel and leisure prices have been lower than they typically are, a potential indication that consumer demand has dropped off amid a period of high economic uncertainty.

“One should not take solace from the fact that foreign customers are opting not to travel to the United States,” said Brusuelas. “That decline in demand translates into weaker tourism, which spreads out both through the retail complex, leisure and hospitality and restaurants.”

Another area that applied downward pressure on the overall index was the trade services category, where prices were unchanged. Trade services, which can be volatile, measures profit margins for wholesalers and retailers.

Those margins were squeezed in June, an indication that businesses were eating higher costs.

“Rising tariffs are resulting in thinner margins that at some point will necessitate a greater pass-through downstream to customers,” Brusuelas said. “While you’re not seeing that in the airline sector, you are beginning to see it elsewhere.”

The 0.1% drop in wholesale services prices masked gains on the goods side. Finished consumer goods prices, for example, were up 0.4% in June, accelerating from a 0.3% increase in May.

PPI serves as a potential bellwether for price changes consumers may see in the months ahead.

Stocks opened higher after the data release. The Dow gained 150 points, or 0.34%. The broader S&P 500 rose 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

