‘Scrubs’ seems to be coming back – with its original stars

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — The hit medical sitcom “Scrubs” seems to be getting a reboot, and its original stars are dropping heavy hits they are on board.

ABC, the network that aired the show’s final two seasons, has ordered another season of the show to be broadcast in 2025-2026, outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Thursday.

Over on Instagram, the show’s leading trio – Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison – all posted about the show’s revival, seemingly confirming their involvement.

Braff – who played daydream-prone protagonist J.D. Dorian – posted his own rendition of the “Scrubs” theme song, tweaking the lyrics to: “I can’t do this all on my own. I need Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison.”

Faison and Chalke both posted throwback photos of the trio with the caption “Hello again,” and “YAY!!!!,” respectively.

CNN has contacted ABC for comment.

“Scrubs” ran for nine seasons between 2001-2010 and told the story of Dorian, a young doctor working at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

His best friend from college, Christopher Duncan Turk, played by Faison, and his on-off love interest Elliot Reid, portrayed by Chalke, are fellow doctors at the hospital.

In the revival, “JD and Turk scrub together for the first time in a long time,” according to a synopsis released by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

“Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

The show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, who later went on to co-create “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking,” has been teasing the idea of a reboot for years.

“We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out,” he told LadBible in August last year.

“I think we’ll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do,” he added.

In a statement released via Variety on Thursday, Lawrence said: “‘Scrubs’ means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.