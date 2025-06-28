‘Forget about the baseball stuff, just get healthy’: Angels manager Ron Washington to miss season, unspecified issue

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will sit the rest of the season out due to an unspecified medical issue, the team has announced.

“He’s in good spirits,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said in a press conference Friday – the same day the Angels suffered a 15-9 loss to the Washington Nationals.

“He understands what needs to be done. I’m not going to go into details. That’s for him to tell, if he decides to. But for me, I’m excited for him to do what he needs to do,” Minasian said.

“Forget about the baseball stuff, just get healthy because he’s a great human being.”

“He’s somebody that you want around,” Minasian added.

The announcement comes after Washington, 73, stepped away from his managerial duties on June 20 over health concerns.

Ray Montgomery, who has been with the Angels since 2021, will take over as interim manager, and Ryan Goins will step up as bench coach.

“It’s obviously tough news and the focus is on Wash and making sure he gets what he needs right now,” Montgomery said, per MLB.com. “Honestly, it’s like a transactional piece. I’m looking at it as we have a game to play today. A week ago, when this started, we had the same mindset, and nothing’s really changed. And again, relative to what I was doing prior, it’s a lot of the same stuff.”

Washington was hired as Angels manager prior to the 2024 season and, before that, coached for seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He led the Texas Rangers to two World Series appearances, managing the team from 2007-14.

