By cutting dyes from your diet, you’re getting another important built-in benefit

(CNN) — In the crusade to reduce chronic disease and neurobehavioral issues in the United States, synthetic food dyes are a hot target.

California began paving the way for legislation against petroleum-based synthetic dyes a few years ago, based on health concerns including a potentially increased risk of cancer and neurobehavioral issues in children and animals. Gov. Gavin Newsom banned red dye No. 3 in 2023 and six other common dyes from school foods in 2024. Since then, 25 other states have followed in California’s footsteps with legislation — some signed into law, others still in progress — that would either ban, restrict or require labels for food dyes.

Some state legislators were inspired by the scrutinization of artificial food dyes by the “Make America Healthy Again” movement launched by US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The US Food and Drug Administration announced in April its plans to work with industry to phase out the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in the food supply.

But experts find it important for policymakers and the public to remember that dyes are just one component of highly engineered ultraprocessed foods. Accordingly, “removing synthetic food dyes does not automatically transform the products into healthy foods or beverages,” said Dr. Jennifer Pomeranz, associate professor of public health policy and management at the New York University School of Global Public Health, via email.

A new study helps quantify Pomeranz’s sentiment, finding that foods and beverages with synthetic dyes contained 141% more total sugar on average compared with products without synthetic dyes. Sodium and saturated fat, however, were lower in foods with dyes, according to the study published Wednesday in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The results indicate that synthetic food dyes can be considered a “red flag” for a product that is likely less healthy overall, said Dr. David Andrews, acting chief science officer at the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit health and environmental advocacy organization, via email. Andrews was not involved in the study.

The remaining problems with ultraprocessed foods

Like many lawmakers legislating against food dyes, lead study author Dr. Elizabeth Dunford’s pursuit of this research was driven by both “a personal and professional curiosity,” she said via email.

“I am a mom of two young kids — aged 7 and 5 — and definitely notice behavioral changes, in my son in particular, after eating or drinking sugary products colored with synthetic dyes,” said Dunford, a consultant for The George Institute for Global Health’s food policy division. “But also my main professional research area is examining the healthiness of food supplies, with a specific interest in nutrient profiling and the use of food additives.”

Ultraprocessed foods, or UPF, comprise up to 70% of the US food supply and are made with industrial techniques and ingredients “never or rarely used in kitchens,” according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. These foods are typically low in fiber and high in calories, added sugar, refined grains and fats, sodium, and additives, all of which are designed to help make food more appealing.

Additives often include preservatives to maintain freshness and texture or resist mold and bacteria, and emulsifiers to prevent ingredients from naturally separating. Other common additives include fragrance and flavor enhancers and agents for anti-foaming, bleaching, bulking, gelling and glazing.

Numerous studies published over the past several decades have linked consumption of ultraprocessed foods to diseases or health issues including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, premature death, cancer, depression, cognitive decline, stroke and sleep disorders. And the risks for some of these problems begin at just one daily serving of ultraprocessed foods, according to multiple studies. This evidence is why some of the states with laws or bills restricting food dyes have included popular additives, such as brominated vegetable oil or propylparaben.

It’s also why experts caution against eating such foods even if they’re colored with natural dyes, which industry is shifting toward amid federal and state pressure. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on Sunday first-of-its-kind legislation that requires labels on foods or beverages containing 44 dyes or additives.

Additionally, the Kraft Heinz Company will phase out synthetic dyes from the roughly 10% of its US portfolio that still contains them before the end of 2027. Nestlé will do the same within the next year, the company told CNN Wednesday.

“The percentage of products with synthetic dyes is much lower than the percentage of products that are UPF, thus natural colors enabling the overeating of UPF are a problem,” Dr. Jerold Mande, CEO of Nourish Science, a nongovernmental organization focused on nutrition crises in the US, said via email. Mande wasn’t involved in the study.

The prevalence of artificially dyed foods

The primary focus of the new study led by Dunford was measuring the use of synthetic dyes in 39,763 food and beverage products sold by the top 25 manufacturers in the US, using 2020 data from Label Insight, a NielsenIQ company for product insights.

Up to 19%, or 1 in 5, of the products contained anywhere between one and seven synthetic dyes, the researchers found. The most used artificial dye was red dye No. 40, followed by red dye No. 3 and blue dye No. 1.

The food categories with the highest usage of dyes were sports drinks (79%), beverage concentrates (71%) and confectionery (54%). “Carbonated beverages represented the largest proportion of total sales of products containing synthetic dyes (30%), due to it being the highest- selling category,” the authors wrote.

But some manufacturers have pointed out that changes in the marketplace since 2020 may impact the current percentages. Still, dyes are still a significant part of the food system, and many of these products remain on the market.

To some extent, the study is likely still “a good picture of the landscape since it typically takes 18 months for big companies to change their supply chain to enable reformulation,” said Mande, who is also an adjunct professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The research also provides baseline information for change in light of the national spotlight on removing certain colorants from the food supply, especially from schools, said Pomeranz, who was not involved in the study.

“It is critical that regulatory agencies continue to prioritize research that is peer reviewed and relevant to health and human safety,” Sarah Gallo, senior vice president of product policy at the Consumer Brands Association, said via email. “The makers of America’s household brands are constantly innovating to meet consumer demand and offer a number of product options with natural ingredients in the marketplace.” The association represents the food industry.

“Additionally, the industry has invested in consumer transparency tools such as SmartLabel and Facts up Front so that families can review product ingredients and nutrition information and make decisions best for them,” Gallo added.

Moving diet away from dyes

People concerned about food dyes and ultraprocessed foods should move toward whole foods and unsweetened drinks and away from ultraprocessed foods and beverages, as much as they can afford to given high costs, Pomeranz said.

Increase your intake of whole fruits, veggies, grains, nuts and seeds, and legumes. You should also be aware of how much sodium you’re eating and how certain foods make you feel — ultraprocessed foods can keep you wanting more, while whole foods are more satiating.

Read ingredient labels when you shop, experts said. “One thing that did surprise me was the presence of synthetic dyes in products I was not expecting them — such as plain hot dog buns, taco shells, bagels, waffles etc.,” said Dunford, adjunct assistant professor in the department of nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Some experts have argued that to truly improve the nation’s health, there also needs to be a larger focus on making healthy foods more accessible.

However, the MAHA movement “has made big-food-caused chronic disease a political priority. That’s a policy game-changer,” Mande said. “Focusing on colors is a reasonable first step to disrupting the ultra-formulation food business model.”

But “MAHA will need to take on ultra-formulations more directly, for example, limiting them in school meals, to succeed in improving child health,” he added.

