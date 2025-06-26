California mother to donate adaptive trike to honor disabled daughter’s legacy

By Michael Chen

ALPINE, California (KGTV) — An Alpine mother is on a mission to carry on her disabled daughter’s legacy by donating the special adaptive trike that once brought her joy.

Marlene Swanson is looking to find a new home for the trike that belonged to her daughter, Desiray, who passed away last week at age 21 from complications of chronic lung disease.

“Hard as it is not to have her here, we are excited she is free. We imagine she is dancing,” Swanson said.

I first met Swanson and Desiray in 2021 after a thief stole her daughter’s adaptive trike with custom handlebars and pedals from the yard of their former home in Chula Vista.

“Had to make me cry but I cried,” Swanson said at the time.

For Desiray, who was born with Down syndrome, the trike was a lifeline. After our story aired, ABC 10News viewers stepped up. Within hours, an online fundraiser surpassed its $1,000 goal, raising enough money to replace the trike.

Months later, Desiray received her new trike, which she would ride for the next year, even as she was diagnosed with blood cancer.

Desiray underwent a bone marrow transplant and later developed chronic lung disease. She passed away from lung issues last week.

Two years ago, Swanson created Desiree’s Lights of Joy, a nonprofit that has given out dozens of neon signs for kids undergoing bone marrow transplants. The inspiration came from a personalized neon sign that Desiray’s godmother bought her, which hung on her hospital room wall during her treatment.

“It gave her such joy … It’s such a dark thing to go through. We just felt like it would be such a wonderful thing to bring light, love and hope even,” Swanson said.

Now, Swanson hopes to donate the adaptive trike to someone who could use it.

“This is an opportunity to continue her legacy, and give this bike in the spirit it was given to her … share it with someone else,” Swanson said.

The trike is sized for a teen or young adult. If you know someone who might be a good candidate to receive the trike, email tips@10news.com.

