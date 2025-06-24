Shark Activity Advisory Sign Comes Down at Gaviota State Beach

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-The Gaviota Coast in Santa Barbara County is often compared to the Galapagos Islands due its biodiversity.

That's why some people aren't surprised to hear a kayaker reported seeing a 14 foot white shark on Monday.

Lifeguards and Park Ranger took the sign down 24 hours later.

It is part of their level one protocol when a sighting is reported.

A couple from Ojai, staying in the campground, said they may have seen the shark, too.

"We were just swimming a normal night and we actually saw a fin pop up, we don't know if it was a shark or a dolphin but whatever it was we were talking about it all last night," said Charlie Hayworth, " It kind of gave us a little bit of a scare and we got out of that water real quick and backed up a little bit, we are just happy we are okay and stuff."

Other signs let visitors know the Santa Barbara Channel is home to more than two dozen species of whales and dolphins.

Visitors said one of the attractions to the area is the diversity of the marine life.

"It is really pretty to know there are a bunch of things out there," said Eden Meyers.

Janet Openshaw, of Old Orcutt, didn't know about Monday's shark sighting until she saw the lifeguards being asked about it..

"I would just tell my girls and myself as well just don't go out to far and be aware of your surrounded and yeah have fun," said Openshaw.

A similar sighting was reported in late May..

Despite the hype from the 50th anniversary of the movie Jaws and Shark Week every July on the Discovery Channel, most of the campers and beachgoers seem to take it in stride.

Landon Bowman and Blake Webster of San Diego said they still plan to enjoy the ocean.

Shark detection buoys used by the Cal State University Long Beach Shark Lab are placed strategically up and down the coast.

They cost about $15,000 and provide data for those on patrol.





