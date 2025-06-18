Tidewater Gobis Returned to the Wild

CAMARILLO, Calif.-CSU Channel Islands faculty members and students have been busy caring for tidewater gobis.

They rescued 700 of them from the Topanga Lagoon following the devastating Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

For the past 5 months they have been held in two aquariums.

That gave the lagoon time to heal from toxic runoff and phos check used to fight the fire.

A CSUCI Environmental Science student and representatives from several wildlife agencies who used nets to rescue the endangered 2-inch long fish, returned to the lagoon to return them to the wild.

They said the tidewater gobis are critical to the food web.

CSUCI Environmental Science and Resource Management faculty member Dr. Brenton Spies, and CSUCI Environmental Science student Sophia Hoolihan, who graduated in May, are credited with leading the rescue, care and return.

Spies specializes in studying the tidewater goby.

"Today is the day to release them back to their home to send them home and start doing their gobi thing. so very exciting a huge team effort an now we let them do their thing," said Spies.

CSUCI students and faculty will continue to monitor their progress in the lagoon.

For more information visit https://www.csuci.edu

