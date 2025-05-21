Goleta responds with special expo as Senior needs grow on the Central Coast

GOLETA, Calif. - With the population over 65 growing nationwide, services for seniors are vital. A special Goleta Senior Expo is bringing many of those necessary services together in one place.

The event at the community center was widely publicized with senior groups, senior housing facilities and on social media.

It the third year for this event.

The expo connects seniors with local organizations and resources they also attended informative presentations.

The event not only helps seniors with services but gets them involved as volunteers. One is with NatureTrack where they can go on trail hikes with children's groups.

Sue Eisaguirre with NatureTrack says, "they're pretty amazed. An event like this where we can talk to seniors and tell them about how they can be involved and be outdoors."

One person getting both information and looking at ways to be involved, Liz Badillo said, "you know, I'm kind of more in the thinking of volunteering type of thing. I haven't done it yet, but I hope to. "

Having a personal conversation also explains programs that you might not have considered before. Like aquatic fitness. Rene Van Hoorn works with aquatics at the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. She said, "you can get a full workout, but in warm water you can also relax. And that's a thing, that on land you got to go right. And it's hard to just stop in the water you can relax, you can float, I can stretch. And so it's much kinder to our joints in our bodies."

For those who need a health care directive, Maritza Torres-Benitez with Get it Done SB! said, "you're making decisions in the know. Essentially, these questions, are if surgery is needed to save your life, CPR purposes, life sustaining treatments. We provide a notary, and our workshops free of charge to the public, and we assist with submitting this your medical records with Sansom and Cottage Hospital as well."

They are also exploring the new Senior Lounge that re-opened in April 2025. The Senior Lounge is part of the Goleta Community Center’s Senior Program (ages 55+). The lounge offers members a comfortable place to socialize and engage in activities. The Senior Program also includes classes and activities, community resources and information, and access to a free healthy lunch daily.

For more information go to: City of Goleta Senior Program