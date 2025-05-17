Newly approved test released for cervical cancer screenings in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - A newly approved type of test has been released that is helping increase access to HPV and cervical cancer screenings for women.

In 2024, the FDA approved a self-collection screening for cancer-causing types of human papillomavirus (HPV). While the new tests must still be done in a healthcare setting, people can collect samples themselves if they cannot have or do not want a pelvic exam.

According to the National Cancer Institute, almost 30% of eligible people with a cervix don’t get screened for cervical cancer at the recommended intervals. HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer, so it is important to diagnose it early and prevent it if possible. HPV vaccine rates continue to decline. As a result, about 11,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year.

Dr. Benjamin Capper is an internal medicine physician with Dignity Health Medical Group – Ventura, where this new self-collection is now being offered.

For more information, visit: https://www.dignityhealth.org/ourdoctors/1437544699-benjamin-capper.