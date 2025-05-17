Burglaries and vandalism impacts from overnight criminals impacting small businesses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This has been a particularly tough week for small businesses in Santa Barbara.

Friday morning on Haley Street, Lito's Mexican food, a family owned restaurant for about 40 years, found its front glass door shattered.

One or more thieves took the cash register and soon found out it was empty. It was discarded in the parking lot.

A neighboring meat business also had its door tampered with but no one got it.

Earlier this week, an act of vandalism left the Golden Eagle Tattoo shop on lower State Street with a broken front window. It was reportedly caused by someone who threw a rock at the large glass window with the store's name on it.

Both businesses now have to deal with replacement costs which can be very expensive.

J & L glass quickly responded to Lito's and replaced the door glass in time for the restaurant to open for lunch, but breakfast customers were turned away.

Branch Out Tree Service nearby on Palm Street also says burglars have tried to break in to their company headquarters several times. Some gas cans were taken.

Earlier this month, Metro Entertainment was broken into on Anapamu Street for the second time this year. One incident involved the front door and the other was a shattered window near the door.