Grand Opening of new Orcutt Shopping Center’s First Store

Jarrod Zinn
today at 9:43 am
Published 10:49 am

ORCUTT, Calif. - Residents have been watching the construction and patiently bearing the traffic delays on Clark Avenue in Orcutt, in anticipation of Thursday's grand opening of the new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.

Store owner Bryan Lutz moved to Santa Maria with his family to run the Grocery Outlet, having gotten the majority of his training and experience in Sacramento, and says he's excited about getting involved with the community.

Locals say Grocery Outlet's 40-70% discount of name brand items is a warmly welcomed addition to Orcutt, especially during times of inflation and other economic uncertainties.

Conveniently located just off the freeway on Clark, this newly constructed plaza will host a few more businesses, though just what they'll be remains undetermined.

With a gas station as the strongest possibility, a fast food restaurant is also a strong candidate, and some locals mentioned they'd like to see something different like a music store such as Guitar Center.

Many were surprised by the early turnout at 8:00 a.m; some were waiting as early as 2:00 a.m., and the line was only about halfway through when the first 100 customer gift cards ran out.

Jarrod Zinn

