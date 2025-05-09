The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Returns with over 70 events Countywide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience returns next week with over 70 food and wine events planned across Santa Barbara County. It is happening May 12-18.

Event Director Jamie Knee and Founder of Apples to Zucchini Cooking School Nancy Martz stopped by The Morning News. They shared more about the events planned, how they're working in collaboration with the Julia Child Foundation, and how the events benefit the local food community. Nancy Martz shared how the cooking classes are open to all levels, and what is on the menu.

For more information, visit: https://www.atozcookingschool.org/