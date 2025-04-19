Skip to Content
The Cottage offers lots of laughs at Santa Paula Theater Center

SANTA PAULA, Calif-.  "The Cottage" is getting rave reviews.

The sexy comedy by Sandy Rustin is now playing at the Santa Paula Theater Center.

It is a British tale about couples, lovers and others that offers endless laughs from start to finish.

The play opened on Broadway two summers ago and is considered a modern take on a Noël Coward comedy.

The show, directed by Kimberly Demmary, stars Dawn Michelle, Emily Redman Hall, Hillary Rushing, Stan McConnell, Alphonse Phillipe Mouzon, and Anthony Elias Contreras.

All of them have long stage resumes.    

The Cottage runs through May 11, 2025.

The nonprofit community theater is located at 125 South 7th Street in Santa Paula.

For ticket and donation information visit https:/santapaulathreatercenterorg or https://vi.ovastiontix.com

