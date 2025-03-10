Urgent care clinic expands hours to create greater convenience for patients in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As the need for healthcare in California increases, Sansum Clinic, part of Sutter Health, is pushing to create greater convenience for patients.

Doctors at the clinic say they’ve seen a “very long flu season.”

They say COVID is still ever present and RSV lasted longer than anticipated.

To help meet the needs of local patients the clinic has expanded its hours at its Urgent Care site on Pesetas Lane.

The clinic will be open one hour later on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting on Memorial Day, May 26, Sansum Clinic’s Urgent Care will expand its holiday hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"To enhance convenience for patients. We know that sometimes patients wanna continue if their workers they can’t come in soon enough this way we’ve extended our hours so they can come in and be seen," said Dr. Marjorie Newman of Sutter Health.

Walk-up appointments are always available at 215 Pesetas Lane Urgent Care, Sansum said; however scheduling same-day visits online streamlines the process and often reduces wait times.