Tips sought in search for woman suspected in deadly stabbing of Cal Fire captain

RAMONA, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities reached out to the public today for help in finding an ex-con suspected of killing her wife, a veteran state firefighter, at the victim's Ramona home this week more than 20 years after pleading guilty in the slaying of her estranged husband.

Detectives believe that 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi fatally stabbed her spouse of two years, Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca ``Becky'' Marodi, on Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 9 p.m. that day found Rebecca Marodi, 49, mortally wounded at her residence in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road, north of state Route 78 and west of Pine Street. Mardoni died at the scene.

Mardoni served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County with assignments in Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage.

The events that led to the slaying are unknown.

"The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case,'' sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said Thursday.

The suspect, who also goes by the last name Olejniczak, is believed to be traveling with a small white dog in a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, California license No. 8BQJ420. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and tattoos on both her upper arms, authorities said.

Yolanda Marodi served prison time from February 2004 to November 2013 after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County, according to court documents.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities track down the suspect is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.