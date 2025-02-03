“A Day Without Immigrants 2025”: A Growing Movement for Immigrant Rights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Across the United States, thousands are taking a stand on Monday by participating in ‘A Day Without Immigrants 2025,’ a nationwide movement highlighting the crucial role immigrants play in the country’s economy and society.

The demonstration calls for immigrants and their supporters to refrain from work, school, and economic activities to showcase their impact.

Protests against ICE enforcement continue across the country.

The 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement is not new, tracing back to major demonstrations, including the 2006 nationwide immigration protest and more recent events in 2017 and 2020.

These demonstrations have consistently emphasized the vital contributions of immigrants to America's workforce and culture.

The movement has gained significant traction on social media, with viral posts drawing widespread attention. One post alone has garnered over 100,000 likes, reflecting the growing online support and awareness.

Thousands gathered in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, blocking streets and the 101 Freeway to protest President Trump’s immigration policies.

Similar demonstrations took place throughout the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Moorpark, with community members rallying in solidarity.