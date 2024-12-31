Psychedelic therapy begins in Colorado, causing tension between conservatives and veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado becomes the second state to allow psychedelic therapy this week after two years of rulemaking. State residents voted in 2022 to decriminalize psilocybin, the chemical compound found in psychedelic mushrooms. But in conservative Colorado Springs, some have sought to restrict the places where the therapy can be administered. The proposed restrictions pitted some of the 90,000 veterans who call the city home against conservative leaders wary of too liberal a drug policy. Combat veterans have become surprising advocates for psychedelic therapy as a PTSD treatment. Research on psychedelic drugs in treating mental health conditions is in it’s early stages, and some remain concerned that scientists and doctors don’t yet know enough for the treatment to be safe.

