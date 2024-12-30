Mexico to investigate a town that thanked a drug lord for holiday season gifts for children

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it is investigating officials in a town where a sign was posted thanking a drug lord for holiday season gifts for children. Drug cartels in Mexico have often handed out gifts or bags of food to local people around the holidays to improve their image or to try to build local support. Videos posted on social media from the town of Coalcoman, in the western state of Michoacan, showed a sign at a Christmas fair thanking Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, better known by his nickname “El Mencho,” for the gifts. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that local officials were being investigated for any possible links to the sign.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.