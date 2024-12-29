Tornadoes in Texas and Mississippi kill 2 as storm system moves across southern U.S.

Officials were beginning to assess the damage after a strong storm system moved across the southeastern U.S. over the weekend. At least two people were killed when tornadoes touched down in Texas and Mississippi. National Weather Service meteorologist Frank Pereira says the line of severe weather led to about 40 tornado reports from southeastern Texas to Alabama. Those reports remain unconfirmed until damage surveys are completed. The storms will continue to slide east until they eventually move offshore, meaning severe weather risks will dwindle into Sunday evening.

