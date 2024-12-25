Skip to Content
News

Lakers big man Anthony Davis exits Christmas game with sprained left ankle

By
Published 7:05 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lakers big man Anthony Davis didn’t return to the game for Los Angeles against Golden State on Wednesday night after spraining his left ankle midway through the first quarter.

Davis stepped awkwardly and rolled the ankle while moving through the paint toward the Lakers basket and exited with 4:48 remaining in the quarter. He went to the locker room and initially was listed as questionable to come back.

The 6-foot-10 Davis had already been questionable to play coming into the Christmas Day matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors because of a bruised left shoulder.

He missed all three of his field-goal tries and grabbed two rebounds in seven minutes of action.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content