New Jersey Gov. Murphy pardons 33 and commutes 3 women’s sentences in first use of clemency

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy pardoned 33 people and commuted the sentences of three women, one of whom was supported by Kim Kardashian, in the first use of his clemency authority during his administration. The clemency comes after Murphy set up a special review board under an executive order aimed at bringing cases deserving of a pardon or commutation in June. He says it will be first of additional grants of mercy. Kardashian has used her celebrity to put a spotlight on criminal justice reform. She said in a statement that Murphy chose “redemption over condemnation.”

