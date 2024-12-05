Police kill Greyhound bus passenger they say walked onto Atlanta freeway while armed with a knife

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a passenger on a Greyhound bus was shot and killed by officers after running onto a major freeway in Atlanta while armed with a knife. Atlanta police say it happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 75 south of downtown Atlanta. Police say officers made repeated attempts to disarm the man, but he continued to walk into the path of cars and trucks on the interstate. Police say he then “moved towards officers aggressively.” Police say officers then shot the 39-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at an Atlanta hospital.

