Idaho’s ‘abortion trafficking’ law mostly can be enforced as lawsuit proceeds, court rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that most of Idaho’s law that makes it illegal to help minors get an abortion without their parents’ consent can take effect while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality continues. Monday’s decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the statute’s prohibition on helping a minor get an abortion by harboring and transporting them with the intent to conceal the procedure from the minor’s parents is likely to be found constitutional and can be enforced. The part of the law pertaining to “recruiting” or allegedly influencing pregnant young people to have an abortion will remain on hold.

