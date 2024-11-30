Fallah’s 25 help Oregon State down UC Davis 90-57

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 25 points as Oregon State beat UC Davis 90-57 on Saturday.

Fallah shot 11 of 14 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Beavers (5-2). Michael Rataj scored 21 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Liutauras Lelevicius had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Connor Sevilla led the Aggies (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. UC Davis also got 12 points from Ty Johnson. Pablo Tamba also had 10 points.

Oregon State took the lead with 18:23 left in the first half and never looked back. Fallah led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 44-31 at the break. Oregon State extended its lead to 65-44 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Rataj scored a team-high 16 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.