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Fire

Early Morning Fire Displaces 13 Goleta Residents

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today at 12:27 pm
Published 12:39 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County and City firefighters had to assist approximately 13 people after a structure fire broke out in the early morning Friday at 120 Tecolote Avenue in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the fire started with a detached backyard shed. The fire was quickly contained before it spread too much to a back home and a nearby tree.

The department says the cause is still under investigation, and The American Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced residents.

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Alissa Orozco

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