Holiday Crafts & Gifts Festival included Santa photo opp

VENTURA, Calif.-The Holiday Crafts & Gift Festival wrapped up a three-day show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Children had a chance to have their pictures taken with Santa and have their faces painted like Santa.

Some shoppers dressed up in holiday outfits and hats for the occasion.

Customers bought unique gifts made by artists on hand.

Dana Parlevliet of Dana's Paper Flowers held up some of the ornaments she makes out of paper.

“These flowers that we have for sale today are $4 and pre-made out of sheet music and you can hang them on your Christmas tree, we can also make custom ornaments you give me all your information, the names you want on here, we sell these for $8 on Etsy and we ship them to you, this is out bestseller."

Holiday decorations for sale included Christmas and Hanukkah items.

Designs by Jessica sold collage frames, handmade greeting cards and more made of vintage jewelry.

Jessica Schweitzer's motto is "Life deserves a little sparkle."

For more information about events at the fairgrounds visit https://www.venturacountyfair.org