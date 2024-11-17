French farmers mobilize for protests over EU-Mercosur trade deal

PARIS (AP) — French farmers are mobilizing for widespread protests Monday, targeting the controversial EU-Mercosur trade agreement. They argue the deal threatens their livelihoods by allowing a surge of South American agricultural imports produced under less stringent environmental standards. Protests are planned nationwide, including gatherings at prefectures and traffic circles. Leading the charge are unions like FNSEA and Young Farmers, who oppose provisions such as duty-free imports of beef, poultry and sugar, which they say create unfair competition. Coordination Rurale, a union linked to the far-right, has promised an agricultural revolt, including food freight blockades beginning Tuesday in Auch and Agen, southwestern France.

