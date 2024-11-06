New maps help Wisconsin Democrats make legislative gains and set up a push for majorities in 2026
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New legislative district boundaries didn’t pay off quite as well as Wisconsin Democrats hoped for in Tuesday’s elections. But they did help the party set up a push for the majority in 2026. Republicans have controlled the Senate and the Assembly for most of the last 13 years. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers enacted new district boundaries earlier this year that spread Republican supporters out, giving Democrats hope of making major gains in the Senate and retaking the Assembly majority. Democrats managed to flip two seats in the Senate with two races still undecided Wednesday, and they flipped 10 seats in the Assembly with four races still undecided.