Measure P: Both sides weigh in on benefits, pitfalls for Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tonight, Your News Channel teams takes a close look at Measure P, the $198 million dollar facilities improvement bond measure for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC).

It is a hot-button issue for voters and homeowners.

There are a lot of numbers involved and big dollars at stake. It is important to note that Measure P is not a separate bond. It is an extension of Measure V, a $77.2 million dollar construction improvement bond measure passed by voters in 2008.

At the time, voters approved a maximum tax rate of $8.50 per $100,000 of a home's assessed value.

Measure V is set to expire in 2040.

Over the years, that $8.50 tax rate dropped to $6.50 in part, because of a refinancing by SBCC.

If voters approve Measure P in the November election, it would raise that tax rate back up to the maximum of $8.50 until 2061.

