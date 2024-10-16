Brazil federal police seek extradition of Bolsonaro supporters from Argentina
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police has requested the extradition of dozens of people who had fled the country after being accused of storming top government offices last year, in an alleged bid to forcefully restore former President Jair Bolsonaro to office. Two sources familiar with the police request told the Associated Press on Wednesday the police sent their request to the Supreme Court’s Justice Alexandre de Moraes who is overseeing the extensive investigation. They spoke on condition of anonymity. Bolsonaro — who is a target of the investigation himself — and his allies deny wrongdoing and say they are victims of political persecution.