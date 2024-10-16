Skip to Content
News

Brazil federal police seek extradition of Bolsonaro supporters from Argentina

By
Published 8:25 am

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police has requested the extradition of dozens of people who had fled the country after being accused of storming top government offices last year, in an alleged bid to forcefully restore former President Jair Bolsonaro to office. Two sources familiar with the police request told the Associated Press on Wednesday the police sent their request to the Supreme Court’s Justice Alexandre de Moraes who is overseeing the extensive investigation. They spoke on condition of anonymity. Bolsonaro — who is a target of the investigation himself — and his allies deny wrongdoing and say they are victims of political persecution.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content