Two guilty pleas have been entered in a financial theft case involving a Montecito woman’s estate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two guilty please have been entered in a case involving financial crimes incurred on an elderly Montecito woman who has passed away.

Santa Barbara Superior court records show the crimes allegedly took place more than five years ago.

Nancy Coglizer admitted to committing felonies including elder financial abuse and conspiracy.

She had the power of attorney for Constance Fearing, and through an association with Detective Agency owner Craig Case, funds in the form of checks estimated to be nearly $700-thousand dollars were allegedly loaned to Case and never paid back. They were signed in values of $5,000. and $10,000. Coglizer did not benefit from the money, according to testimony in a preliminary trial in this case.

Case was facing civil charges related to the financial dealings when he was arrested for multiple criminal felonies. He has been in jail more than a year.

He has also been accused of creating a fake Concealed Carry Weapons license. The court testimony revealed it was discovered when a weapon was found in his car during a search, and Case was asked to produce his license to have the gun.

Coglizer agreed to testify against Case if there is an upcoming trial. No advance "deal" was made in exchange for Coglizer taking the witness stand.

She will not be sentenced until those proceedings are over.

Everyone involved is back in court on November 12 to set the future dates for court action in this case.

Appearing in a wheel chair, Case was in handcuffs and came from the Santa Barbara County jail where he has been since July of 2023.