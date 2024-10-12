Heavy Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza as UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are hit again
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Palestinians in northern Gaza are describing heavy Israeli bombardment in the hours after airstrikes killed at least 22 people. Israel continues to tell people there and in southern Lebanon to get out of the way of its offensives against the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups. In Lebanon, the United Nations peacekeeping force says its headquarters in Naqoura has again been hit, with a peacekeeper struck by gunfire and in stable condition. And hunger warnings have emerged again as the U.N. World Food Program says no food aid has entered northern Gaza since Oct. 1.