New York resident dies of rare mosquito-borne virus known as eastern equine encephalitis
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A person has died in New York state from eastern equine encephalitis. The death was reported Monday in Ulster County. It is apparently the second death from the disease known as EEE in the United States this year. A New Hampshire resident infected with the rare mosquito-borne illness died last month. The New York death prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare EEE an imminent threat to public health. The CDC says only a few cases of EEE are reported in the U.S. each year. There are no vaccines or treatments for EEE, and about 30% of people who become infected die.