Trump plans to focus on countering China during first of two stops in swing-state Pennsylvania
Associated Press
Smithton, Penn. (AP) — Donald Trump is campaigning in the swing state of Pennsylvania. The former president is expected to speak about his plans to counter the U.S. reliance on China with a group led by a loyalist who served as his top intelligence official. Trump has embraced tariffs as he tries to appeal to working-class voters who oppose free-trade deals and the outsourcing of factories and jobs. Its the first of two events he has Monday. Later, Trump is rallying voters in the town of Indiana, Pennsylvania.