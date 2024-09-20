Secret Service report details communication failures preceding July assassination attempt on Trump
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Communication breakdowns with local law enforcement hampered the Secret Service’s performance ahead of a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a new report that lays out a litany of missed opportunities to stop a gunman who opened fire from an unsecured roof. A five-page document summarizing the Secret Service report’s key conclusions finds fault with both local and federal law enforcement, underscoring the cascading and wide-ranging failings that preceded the July 13 shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania., campaign rally where Trump was wounded in the ear by gunfire.