UN warns some 25 million Sudanese risk famine without more donations
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — The World Food Program’s director is appealing for more money and access to feed 25 million people at risk of famine in Sudan. The UN agency’s director, Cindy McCain, called Sudan “nearly a forgotten crisis right now.” She said that with so many global crises, people’s “eyes glaze over” when she appeals for funds. Sudan plunged into conflict in mid-April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to Darfur and other regions. More than 13 million people have been forced to flee their homes, the country is engulfed in a humanitarian crisis. Tens of thousands of people have died in fighting.