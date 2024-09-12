4.7 Magnitude Earthquake strikes near Malibu, rattles parts of Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Malibu area at 7:28 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the USGS. The epicenter is 5 miles away from Malibu.

It was originally reported as a 5.1, but has since been downgraded. Some shaking was felt in Ventura County and portions of Santa Barbara County's South Coast.

A 2.8 magnitude aftershock followed shortly after in the same area. There are no reports of injuries or damage to any structures or buildings.