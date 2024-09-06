Four hospitalized after multi-car crash on Highway 154

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — Four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash on Highway 154 Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident involved four cars and happened on the 1300 block west of Cachuma Lake at approximately 2:13 p.m.

SBCFD says four people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

One lane on the east and west of HWY 154 is open. However, all lanes are expected to open in the next hour.

The California Highway Patrol will remain on the scene.

Two SBC Fire Engines & Battalion Chief, an AMR ambulance and tow trucks are on scene.

We will update this article as more information enters the newsroom.