Undefeated Dos Pueblos wins Channel League opener in flag football

4 different receivers caught td passes for Dos Pueblos
DP is now 5-0 on the season
Chargers win Channel League opener
By
Updated
today at 12:04 am
Published 12:03 am

GOLETA, Calif. - Lily Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as Dos Pueblos defeated Rio Mesa 32-6 in the Channel League flag football opener for both teams.

Kacey Hurley, Esme Mazurkiewicz, Carly Letendre and Hannah Kaminsky all caught touchdown passes as the Chargers improved to 5-0 on the young season.

DP also had two interceptions on defense with Brooklyn Hedricks and Kaley Orquiola doing the honors.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

