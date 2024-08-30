Undefeated Dos Pueblos wins Channel League opener in flag football

GOLETA, Calif. - Lily Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as Dos Pueblos defeated Rio Mesa 32-6 in the Channel League flag football opener for both teams.

Kacey Hurley, Esme Mazurkiewicz, Carly Letendre and Hannah Kaminsky all caught touchdown passes as the Chargers improved to 5-0 on the young season.

DP also had two interceptions on defense with Brooklyn Hedricks and Kaley Orquiola doing the honors.