Free haircuts help students get ready for the new school year

GOLETA, Calif. - Some students who are getting set for the new school year will have a freshened up look after a grooming from area barbers.

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County collaborated with barbers in Santa Barbara and Goleta who donated about 40 haircuts Monday morning.

The haircuts took place in the Westside and Goleta clubs.

Boys & Girls Club member Cyrus Bueno said he knows how important the haircuts are. "Well for families that can't afford a regular haircut this will help families a lot," he said. His hair was long in the back and he had it trimmed up and on the sides.

United Boys & Girls Club of SB County CEO Michael Baker said, "what means more to me than anything else is the fact the people that are doing this, donating their time, are club kids. If you want proof that the Boys and Girls clubs work, it is right there." He also said it helps with the self esteem of the club members.

Alex Diaz owns the Hollister Barber Shop. He said, "it makes me feel very well because I am from here from this club. I came here since I was little. "

Baker says other barbers may take part in the future and he is currently hoping to put it together in Carpinteria.

The barbers involved today were, Arturo's Barbershop, Imperial Barbershop, Hollister Barbershop, Beachside Barbers and Shave Parlor and Esteban Navarro an independent barber.

The program is in the early stages. Today the cuts were for boys. The club is looking at the possibility of hair cuts for girls in the future if it can be worked out with hair dressers in the area.