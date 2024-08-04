Ukraine’s Zelenskyy displays newly arrived F-16 fighter jets to combat Russia in the air
Associated Press
SOMEWHERE IN UKRAINE (AP) — Ukraine’s newly arrived F-16 fighter jets have been put on display by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the planes will boost the country’s war effort against Russia. Two F-16 jets, sporting Ukraine’s trident insignia on their tails and draped in camouflage netting, were a dramatic background for Zelenskyy’s address to Armed Forces Day, an event held under tight security at an undisclosed location to protect the fighter jets from Russian attacks. Zelenskyy said Ukraine is also trying to get neighboring countries to help defend it against Russian missiles.