Old Spanish Days dancers bring performance to seniors with cognitive conditions in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off in Santa Barbara, not everyone is able to attend the festivities.

This week a group of dancers will bring Fiesta to the Friendship Center in Montecito.

The nonprofit organization wants to help keep seniors in need feel included this summer.

Friendship Center is an adult day program that offers supervised, person-centered activities for adults living with dementia or other cognitive challenges.

This week members of the center will get to enjoy a week of music, entertainment, food and more to celebrate Old Spanish Days.