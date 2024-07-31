Skip to Content
News

Old Spanish Days dancers bring performance to seniors with cognitive conditions in Montecito

FRIENDSHIP CENTER
By
New
Published 7:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off in Santa Barbara, not everyone is able to attend the festivities.

This week a group of dancers will bring Fiesta to the Friendship Center in Montecito.

The nonprofit organization wants to help keep seniors in need feel included this summer.

Friendship Center is an adult day program that offers supervised, person-centered activities for adults living with dementia or other cognitive challenges. 

This week members of the center will get to enjoy a week of music, entertainment, food and more to celebrate Old Spanish Days.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content