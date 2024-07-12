Skip to Content
News

AT&T 2022 security breach hits nearly all cellular customers and landline accounts with contact

By
New
Published 4:30 am

AP Business Writer

A security breach in 2022 compromised the data of nearly all of AT&T’s cellular customers, customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T’s wireless network, as well landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers. So far it has found that the compromised data includes files containing AT&T records of calls and texts between May 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2022. The company said Friday that it has launched an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to understand the nature and scope of the criminal activity.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content