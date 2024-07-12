AT&T 2022 security breach hits nearly all cellular customers and landline accounts with contact
AP Business Writer
A security breach in 2022 compromised the data of nearly all of AT&T’s cellular customers, customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T’s wireless network, as well landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers. So far it has found that the compromised data includes files containing AT&T records of calls and texts between May 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2022. The company said Friday that it has launched an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to understand the nature and scope of the criminal activity.