Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks leaves game after 2 innings with low back tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks exited after two innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday because of low back tightness.

The right-hander threw 43 pitches and gave up a pair of earned runs in the brief outing. He also gave up four hits and walked two.

The 34-year-old Hendricks, who started the day 1-6 with a 7.48 ERA, was demoted to the bullpen in May after giving up 28 earned runs in his first five starts. He’s the only remaining Cubs player who appeared in the 2016 World Series.

