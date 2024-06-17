Georgia father freed from prison 10 years after his toddler died in hot car, leading to murder case

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prison records show that a father has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder. Georgia Department of Corrections records show that Justin Ross Harris was freed on Sunday from Macon State Prison. Harris told police he forgot to drop off 22-month-old Cooper at day care in June 2014. Harris was found guilty in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder. But the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his murder and child cruelty convictions in June 2022.

