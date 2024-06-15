Flag Day displays highlight the red, white and blue on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Flag Day displays were out Friday to celebrate the specially recognized day, including at American Riviera Bank in downtown Santa Barbara.

Customers were greeted by two rows of small flags on the walkway in, and the tradition flag hanging at the entrance where it is every day.

Inside the counter had flag bunting on it.

There was also a large tray of patriotic cookies for the customers to snack on during their transactions. Client Relationship Manager Matthew Limon was personally handing them out.

Many other businesses on the Central Coast added extra flags and colorful displays, along with additional U.S. flags on city poles. Many were lining the streets of Old Orcutt.

The origin of flag day goes back to 1916 a proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson. The flag was created in 1777.

