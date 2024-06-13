Sen. John Fetterman was at fault in car accident and seen going ‘high rate of speed,’ police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was seen driving at a “high rate of speed” just before he rear-ended another car on Interstate 70 in Maryland. A state police report said Fetterman was at fault in Sunday morning’s crash. Police say both cars were towed and Fetterman, his wife Gisele and the motorist he hit were all hospitalized for minor injuries. Fetterman’s office has acknowledged the accident, saying he was treated for a bruised shoulder and discharged within hours. Court records show that Fetterman pleaded guilty earlier this year in Pennsylvania to a citation for exceeding the speed limit by 34 mph.

